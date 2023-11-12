Technoskeptical

Worshipping the Machine
Bow your head and praise Moloch
  
Alex Fox
May 2024

With Eurovision, the Silenced Majority Has Spoken
A vote for Israel's singer is a vote against Islamic conquest
  
Alex Fox
Apple's "Crush" TV Commercial Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
The cult of technology despises everything associated with humanity
  
Alex Fox
November 2023

Cognitive Dissonance and Palestinian Terrorism
It's painful to change your mind, so most people don't.
  
Alex Fox
The Rebirth of Zionism
A new generation of Jews has been radicalized
  
Alex Fox
July 2023

1971 Novel Warns Against Climate-Driven Authoritarianism
Ursula K. LeGuin's "The Lathe of Heaven" highlights the risk of messianic technocrats
  
Alex Fox
June 2023

"Flamin’ Hot" Celebrates Americanism
Eva Longoria's Chicano biopic adds spicy chips to the melting pot
  
Alex Fox
"Hamilton" Tells Half the Story
A. Ham.'s policies set the stage for corruption and abuse of power
  
Alex Fox
May 2023

On Memorial Day
They deserve to be remembered
  
Alex Fox
Failure to Strive Is Failure to Thrive
Yoda was wrong, Rocky was right
  
Alex Fox
Garbage In, Garbage Out
AI thinks what it's told
  
Alex Fox
The Problem With History Class
Facts without context have no meaning
  
Alex Fox
