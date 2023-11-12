Technoskeptical
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Worshipping the Machine
Bow your head and praise Moloch
Jun 6
•
Alex Fox
10
Share this post
Worshipping the Machine
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
May 2024
With Eurovision, the Silenced Majority Has Spoken
A vote for Israel's singer is a vote against Islamic conquest
May 14
•
Alex Fox
8
Share this post
With Eurovision, the Silenced Majority Has Spoken
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Apple's "Crush" TV Commercial Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
The cult of technology despises everything associated with humanity
May 10
•
Alex Fox
6
Share this post
Apple's "Crush" TV Commercial Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
November 2023
Cognitive Dissonance and Palestinian Terrorism
It's painful to change your mind, so most people don't.
Nov 12, 2023
•
Alex Fox
15
Share this post
Cognitive Dissonance and Palestinian Terrorism
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
The Rebirth of Zionism
A new generation of Jews has been radicalized
Nov 10, 2023
•
Alex Fox
9
Share this post
The Rebirth of Zionism
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
July 2023
1971 Novel Warns Against Climate-Driven Authoritarianism
Ursula K. LeGuin's "The Lathe of Heaven" highlights the risk of messianic technocrats
Jul 3, 2023
•
Alex Fox
3
Share this post
1971 Novel Warns Against Climate-Driven Authoritarianism
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
June 2023
"Flamin’ Hot" Celebrates Americanism
Eva Longoria's Chicano biopic adds spicy chips to the melting pot
Jun 26, 2023
•
Alex Fox
11
Share this post
"Flamin’ Hot" Celebrates Americanism
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
"Hamilton" Tells Half the Story
A. Ham.'s policies set the stage for corruption and abuse of power
Jun 1, 2023
•
Alex Fox
8
Share this post
"Hamilton" Tells Half the Story
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
May 2023
On Memorial Day
They deserve to be remembered
May 29, 2023
•
Alex Fox
6
Share this post
On Memorial Day
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Failure to Strive Is Failure to Thrive
Yoda was wrong, Rocky was right
May 28, 2023
•
Alex Fox
4
Share this post
Failure to Strive Is Failure to Thrive
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Garbage In, Garbage Out
AI thinks what it's told
May 25, 2023
•
Alex Fox
6
Share this post
Garbage In, Garbage Out
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
The Problem With History Class
Facts without context have no meaning
May 22, 2023
•
Alex Fox
5
Share this post
The Problem With History Class
technoskeptical.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Alexander Fox
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts