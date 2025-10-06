Patrick van Horne, author of Left of Bang, is dedicated to teaching people how to detect and avoid danger, using the skills he learned as a Marine Corps officer in the Combat Hunter program. In this conversation, we discuss Patrick’s career, the tension in today’s society, and how we can all keep themselves safer in these uncertain times.
Technoskeptical Podcast Episode 101 - Force to Foresight with Patrick Van Horne
An interview with the author of "Left of Bang"
Oct 06, 2025
Technoskeptical Podcast
Conversations with interesting people about the psychological and spiritual aspects of culture, technology, and power.
Appears in episode
Patrick Van Horne
Writes The CP Journal Subscribe