Technoskeptical Podcast Episode 101 - Force to Foresight with Patrick Van Horne

An interview with the author of "Left of Bang"
Alex Fox
Patrick Van Horne
Oct 06, 2025
Patrick van Horne, author of Left of Bang, is dedicated to teaching people how to detect and avoid danger, using the skills he learned as a Marine Corps officer in the Combat Hunter program. In this conversation, we discuss Patrick’s career, the tension in today’s society, and how we can all keep themselves safer in these uncertain times.

