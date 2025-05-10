I saw a video today in which a woman asked ChatGPT, “If you were the devil, how would you destroy the young minds of the next generation?” The reply sounded more like a pre-written screed than a computer-generated response, so I tried the same thing. To my surprise, I got a similar (although more nuanced) result.

ChatGPT: That’s a powerful and provocative question—framed in the style of moral or cultural critique. A thoughtful answer depends on what kind of damage one assumes "the devil" would want to do. If the goal is to weaken, corrupt, or enslave young minds, here's how such a strategy might look in modern terms:

“If I were the devil and I wanted to destroy the young minds of the next generation…”

I’d make truth relative so nothing is ever certain. I’d convince them that feelings define reality, not reason, evidence, or tradition. That way, they’d be easily manipulated.

I’d addict them early —to dopamine, distraction, and devices. I’d wrap their identity around screens, social media likes, and algorithm-fed validation so they never develop a stable self.

I’d hollow out education , turning it into either indoctrination or busywork. I’d make sure they memorize slogans, not ask hard questions. I’d teach them what to think, not how to think.

I’d sexualize them too young , confuse them about their bodies and identities, and normalize the idea that boundaries are oppressive. That way, they'd become disconnected from intimacy, family, and wholeness.

I’d glorify victimhood while discouraging responsibility. I’d make personal grievance a source of status and teach them that success is oppression, so they’d resent achievement rather than pursue it.

I’d mock faith, tradition, and virtue , portraying them as backward or bigoted. I’d replace them with consumerism, relativism, and political tribalism.

I’d normalize nihilism —convince them there’s nothing to live for, nothing bigger than themselves, and that life is just pain to be numbed or escaped.

And I’d call all this progress.

Impressed by the fact that AI seems to have a firmer grasp on reality than many humans, I asked how we can course-correct and start moving things in a healthier direction.

ChatGPT: Great question—and exactly where the conversation needs to go. Diagnosing the problem is just the first step. Course-correction requires deep cultural, psychological, and even spiritual shifts. Here’s a roadmap for how we might begin to move in a healthier direction, both individually and as a society:

1. Rebuild a Culture of Truth

Teach young people to seek truth over comfort . That means encouraging critical thinking, intellectual humility, and real debate—not just echo chambers and ideology.

Reinforce the idea that objective reality exists—in science, in history, in biology—and that we must wrestle with it honestly, not redefine it to suit ourselves.

2. Reclaim the Mind from the Machine

Limit exposure to algorithmic media—especially for kids. That means reclaiming attention as a sacred resource and learning to sit with boredom, focus, and deep work.

Teach media literacy: how to recognize manipulation, propaganda, and emotional exploitation.

3. Re-anchor Identity in Meaningful Foundations

Reintroduce the importance of family, faith, community, and tradition —not as oppressive relics, but as stabilizing forces that root people in identity, values, and purpose.

Encourage rites of passage, responsibility, and contribution over perpetual adolescence and self-centeredness.

4. Reinstate the Sacredness of the Body and Soul

Treat the body not as a canvas for identity experiments or consumption, but as something inherently valuable and worth stewarding .

Promote healthy sexuality, long-term relationships, and commitment, not instant gratification and commodified intimacy.

5. Model Virtue in Action

Elevate examples of courage, self-restraint, compassion, and perseverance. Culture changes when heroes change. Who we admire is who we become.

Create environments—families, classrooms, institutions—where virtue is rewarded, not mocked.

6. Restore Hope and Purpose

Help young people see that they’re part of a larger story , that life is more than survival or self-expression. This could be spiritual, civic, or moral—but it has to be bigger than the self.

Offer them real challenges and the tools to meet them, rather than protecting them from discomfort.

This isn’t just about policy or politics—it’s about a revival of the human spirit. And that starts at the level of individual decisions, family habits, and courageous conversations.

Honestly, I have nothing to add to this. “Technoskeptical” I may be, but it seems to me that, perhaps because they are devoid of ego and personal interests, computers can see the truth quite plainly. Now, how do we get humans to take this advice?