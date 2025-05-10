Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical

Jeff Cunningham
5d

He who curates the training data controls the AI response.

And a likely reason why the same AI gives evolving answers over time is it is being trained adaptively - interpreting the questions themselves and their follow up questions to guess at what the questioner wants and training on that as well.

Elizabeth Schneider
5d

The irony of commenting via technology is not lost on me but I have to thank you for asking the question regarding how to move in a healthier direction. I loved the suggestions. Thank you for this. I especially loved the restoring virtue suggestion. When I was in my 20’s, I did not see the value in it, especially when my great-aunt would bring up the importance of virtue. Boy, do I ever see the importance of it now, though. Great work, Mr. Fox.

