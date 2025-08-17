Technoskeptical

Turfseer
Turfseer
2d

I concur. Here is my review from IMDB.

From Semi-Immortal to Fully Insufferable

Spoilers

Seeing this sequel actually made me downgrade my opinion of the first film. I had issues with The Old Guard, but at least it had a solid concept. This follow-up squanders everything-the mythology, the characters, the pacing-while piling on even more convoluted lore and meaningless action sequences.

The film opens with an incoherent mission in Croatia involving... stolen swords? Even the official plot summaries don't explain it. That should be a red flag. Andy (Charlize Theron), who supposedly lost her immortality in the first film, is still going out on combat missions like it's no big deal. Even more baffling is that Copley-the shadowy CIA guy-is somehow tagging along for the ride despite being mortal and untrained in any kind of combat. No explanation is given.

What had me most curious going in was how Quynh escaped her centuries-long torment, trapped in an iron maiden under the sea. Sadly, the answer is: offscreen and unexplained. Discord (Uma Thurman), the first immortal, finds and frees her. Quynh then blames Andy for not rescuing her, even though she was imprisoned 500 years ago, long before sonar, scuba gear, or any remotely plausible method of tracking her underwater location existed. Andy even says she tried to look-but how? Swim circles around the ocean floor for eternity?

And why is Quynh's anger directed only at Andy? Discord was literally present at Quynh's capture and did nothing for centuries. But the story needs Andy and Quynh to fight, so we get the predictable showdown between two equally powerful warriors-another action trope on autopilot.

The mythology completely falls apart here. Tuah, a new character introduced as a sort of immortal librarian, reveals that Nile-our newest recruit-is somehow the "last immortal," and that if she wounds another immortal, that person will lose their regenerative powers. This, we're told, explains why Andy lost her immortality in the previous film: she was injured by Nile during their first encounter. It's a giant retcon inserted just to create more plot twists.

And then there's Booker. In the first film, his betrayal of the group made little sense-trusting a sadistic pharmaceutical CEO to end his suffering after centuries of loyalty was already hard to swallow. Now, in Part II, we get the predictable redemption arc: a "sacrifice" to restore Andy's immortality. It's exactly the kind of mechanical, screenwriting-101 move you expect when a character has nothing left to do. There's no meaningful development between films-just a scripted apology and a noble death. The series keeps insisting he's complex, but never bothers to show it.

Kiki Layne's performance as Nile remains flat and one-note. Her dialogue is often exposition-heavy and lacks emotional nuance. Meanwhile, Discord's motivations are unclear. She criticizes the violence of Andy's team but then engages in even more of it herself.

The climax, involving a nuclear facility and last-minute redemptions, is uninspired. The final fight is predictable and ends with a cliffhanger that suggests a third film-though after this installment, that feels more like a threat than a promise.

Conclusion: The Old Guard II takes a potentially interesting mythology and buries it under shallow action scenes, incoherent rules, and recycled character beats. Booker's arc, like so much else here, feels less like storytelling and more like box-checking. If the first film hinted at wasted potential, this one confirms it. Immortality may be hard to kill-but this franchise is running on borrowed time.

