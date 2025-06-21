Technoskeptical

Ghenderson73
5d

I could not agree with you more. Having purchased 2 of your planners...simplicity and a full visual dashboard works best fir me

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5d

love ya confected yer own recipe fer the best plannin' forms!

bein' luddites here'bouts ourselfs, my hubby has used the same leather FileOFax planner since the 1990's! just replaces the inserts...

Bein' more "colorfully" inclined I like this kinda illustrated thing

https://i.etsystatic.com/38821757/r/il/2fc287/4359184964/il_1588xN.4359184964_bl0m.jpg --

the one I use (printed out) is purdy similar, different themes....

I use colored ink, doodles, stars, etc an' couldn't use a diggy-tail planner if ya paid me!

