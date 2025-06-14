The comic-book universe is populated by a wide variety of “metahumans” with more-or-less supernatural gifts granted by magic, mutation, or science. However, some of the most intriguing characters in the DC and Marvel canon are those who have no superpowers other than those developed through grit and determination.
Setting aside characters like Iron Man and Green Lantern, who are basically technicians operating powerful machines, this small cohort includes the archers Hawkeye and Green Arrow, as well as acrobat/martial artists Batman and his protégé Nightwing. Through extensive training (and, presumably, a high level of natural aptitude), these heroes are able to achieve levels of agility, marksmanship, and combat skill that seem superhuman but aren’t.
Among the most enigmatic members of this select group is a relatively minor Marvel Universe character named Stick. Memorably portrayed by Scott Glenn in the Daredevil and The Defenders TV series, Stick is a blind martial artist whose superpower is, essentially, mindfulness. By consciously focusing on what he is experiencing through touch, taste, hearing, and smell, he is able to extend his perception of his surroundings to a degree that overcomes the limitations of being unable to see. As the character is depicted, he moves stealthily, fights expertly, and even controls his own perception of physical pain.
While Stick’s skill is exaggerated (and there is some debate about whether it has a supernatural/superhuman component), the fantasy is a matter of degree rather than type. In other words, while a blind man probably can’t become an expert swordsman (perhaps Stick’s creator Frank Miller was inspired by the fictional Japanese character Zatoichi), some blind people do learn martial arts, and it is possible to develop an uncanny level of sensory perception without vision – a fact entertainingly demonstrated by blind surfer and YouTube personality Pete Gustin.
For those of us with reasonably intact sensory apparatus, Stick’s fictional abilities are still a potent reminder of the real-life importance of mindfulness. In a particularly memorable scene, Stick encourages young Matt to fully smell and taste the ice cream he is eating. He demonstrates the level of detail that can be discerned by identifying “milk from three different dairies in two states, a batch of chemicals straight off the periodic table, and dirt off the guy’s hand that served it to you.”
Pure comic-book fantasy? Of course. Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that most of the information captured by our sensorium never reaches our conscious awareness. Whether we’re preoccupied, distracted, or simply not paying attention, we often perceive only a fraction of what we are physically experiencing.
This is not due to a failing on our part. Neuroscientists have identified several brain structures responsible for attention-filtering. Indeed, this process is critical; otherwise we would be overwhelmed by sensory input.
However, in the contemporary home or workplace, where a myriad of gadgets are constantly dinging, flashing, and otherwise competing for our attention, Stick’s emphasis on conscious awareness is fully applicable to real life. The benefits of mindfulness – non-judgmental awareness of moment-to-moment experience – are extensive. Research has shown that consistently practicing brief but deliberate moments of mindfulness reduces anxiety and depression, improves memory and concentration, and even facilitates weight loss.
In comics and on film, Stick teaches Matt Murdock to fight evil. In the real world, the characters of Stick and Zatoichi (as well as flesh-and-blood people like Pete Gustin) provide an entertaining reminder that, just by consciously paying attention to what we’re experiencing, all of us can tap more fully into our own superpowers.
interestin' take.. an' of course there's both real-life trooth & great scripted "char-acteur" potential when hobbled senses are causin' others to sharpen an' how that too intersects w/ "mindfulness"....
Two purdy good ol' teevee shows (I grew up on reruns lol!) come ta mind. Longstreet (where a blind insurance agent turns detective ta find his wife's killer's an' ends up keepin' on with the job!)--he "honed" his already heightened sensory perception geared towards BOTH investygayshun & self-defense with martial arts an' Bruce Lee (!) did at least 4 'er 5 episodes as his sensei.... No doubt Nixon's trip ta Chynna opened Americans up ta martial ahrts fandom too at the time.....
An' then Kung Fu which wuzza really fantastic series starrin' David Carradine (he of the unfortunate death which possibly wuzza pay-back set up...he of the endlessly talented Carradines....) as a wronged Shaolin Monk (an' ardent pacifist!) who comes ta the US Western frontier (whatta hoot!) an' studies under his "Master" to learn that sometimes ya emerge from yer zen-like shell an' ya gotta fight (crooks, savin' the day).... each episode wuz like mindful....mindful...mindful...kapow! (haha)...SO many great performers did cameos!
Apart from those 2 I'll add that all them jooish-created superheros were mindful but super-observant / smarties that (god bless 'em) saved the day as a form of postWWII "vishful thinkin'" that the incomprehensible perceived weakness of a people against the Nazis could INDEED be reconciled with the sensitive-thoughtful-mindful?-intellectual identity IF brawn or tech were added. ALL them characters were invented as solution to the final solution ya know....
Superman wuz "Mild Mannered" (wimpy?) Clark Kent--a nerd with glasses (the mark of the intellectual!), a geeky affection fer the purdy Lois NEVER expressed openly, a writer no less--depicted with pencils in pocket & behind the ear (a man of words, an observer!), an' ONLY with his special self-invented "costume" kin he transform inta a "man of steel"--so again the mind....an' inventor an' early on he had fewer superpowers but one wuz.... the ability to understand all languages--a polyglot! a linguist! lol.... so nerdy intellectual saves the day....
Batman, same mold. Nerdy, be-spectacled, be-suited, as Bruce Wayne ALWAYZ in the library an' we'd be remiss not ta notice that rare books (stolen!) form plot points often. Our hero is a scholar, British-adjacent (Alfred lends class!), aware of "antiquities,"....a bit of a "recluse," totally shy with goils (even in his Batty incarnation he only mildly flirts with Cat Woman but never--nevah! would he indulge like a James Bond-type!--imho it's the teevee show from the 60's --again the reruns!--that imho BEST gave that character life! Again, makin' amends for a wrong done the parents, Adam West wuz pitch-perfect in both roles--as Bruce & Batman).... But anyway, Batman is also an inventor, a mentor (he invents with Robin's help--always there's a sidekick like Jimmy in Superman--little "brothers" allow heros to IMPART WHIZDOM....both meanin's....velly much like the way yeshiva students are taught by bein' paired up with a slightly older mentor-kid)--So Batman's "Bat Cave" wuz his nerdy scientific safe space! Bruce Wayne wuz the penultimate drip in professorial tweed with corduroy elbow patches....whose active mind (an' yup, mindful ability to observe CAREFULLY....) -- he solved riddles! -- is his strongest asset.
This is gettin' long but also The Hulk (of COURSE a jooish creation again), same deal. Dr. Bruce (again the wimpy mildly gay name) Banner wuz a totally wimpy physicist, skinny, slight in stature, nearly a hermit stickin' to the lab--an' it wuz radiation! (oy) that made him into a "Hulk"--not natural muscle but atomic lab-"invented" power.... (On the teevee show Bill Bixby as Dr. Bruce looked a lot like J. Robert Oppenheimer!...mild mannered, shy....)
Soooo.... sure, mindfulness (that's also the Asian piece in a couple of these heroes) but more THE MIND.... good "thinkin'" brains....intellectual nerds...no Charles Atlas'es these heroes....
(Meanwhile a brilliant an' possibly nation-savin' bit of intellectual 5d chess mind game MARRIED with invention an' cooked up by some short guys years in the plannin'-- just 'effin' knocked out Iran's nukes/radioactive kill system--so whoo hoo! IMHO it's moments like these that Stan Lee & Bill Finger imagined.....)
Mindfulness also helps manage PTSD symptoms.