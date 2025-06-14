Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5dEdited

interestin' take.. an' of course there's both real-life trooth & great scripted "char-acteur" potential when hobbled senses are causin' others to sharpen an' how that too intersects w/ "mindfulness"....

Two purdy good ol' teevee shows (I grew up on reruns lol!) come ta mind. Longstreet (where a blind insurance agent turns detective ta find his wife's killer's an' ends up keepin' on with the job!)--he "honed" his already heightened sensory perception geared towards BOTH investygayshun & self-defense with martial arts an' Bruce Lee (!) did at least 4 'er 5 episodes as his sensei.... No doubt Nixon's trip ta Chynna opened Americans up ta martial ahrts fandom too at the time.....

An' then Kung Fu which wuzza really fantastic series starrin' David Carradine (he of the unfortunate death which possibly wuzza pay-back set up...he of the endlessly talented Carradines....) as a wronged Shaolin Monk (an' ardent pacifist!) who comes ta the US Western frontier (whatta hoot!) an' studies under his "Master" to learn that sometimes ya emerge from yer zen-like shell an' ya gotta fight (crooks, savin' the day).... each episode wuz like mindful....mindful...mindful...kapow! (haha)...SO many great performers did cameos!

Apart from those 2 I'll add that all them jooish-created superheros were mindful but super-observant / smarties that (god bless 'em) saved the day as a form of postWWII "vishful thinkin'" that the incomprehensible perceived weakness of a people against the Nazis could INDEED be reconciled with the sensitive-thoughtful-mindful?-intellectual identity IF brawn or tech were added. ALL them characters were invented as solution to the final solution ya know....

Superman wuz "Mild Mannered" (wimpy?) Clark Kent--a nerd with glasses (the mark of the intellectual!), a geeky affection fer the purdy Lois NEVER expressed openly, a writer no less--depicted with pencils in pocket & behind the ear (a man of words, an observer!), an' ONLY with his special self-invented "costume" kin he transform inta a "man of steel"--so again the mind....an' inventor an' early on he had fewer superpowers but one wuz.... the ability to understand all languages--a polyglot! a linguist! lol.... so nerdy intellectual saves the day....

Batman, same mold. Nerdy, be-spectacled, be-suited, as Bruce Wayne ALWAYZ in the library an' we'd be remiss not ta notice that rare books (stolen!) form plot points often. Our hero is a scholar, British-adjacent (Alfred lends class!), aware of "antiquities,"....a bit of a "recluse," totally shy with goils (even in his Batty incarnation he only mildly flirts with Cat Woman but never--nevah! would he indulge like a James Bond-type!--imho it's the teevee show from the 60's --again the reruns!--that imho BEST gave that character life! Again, makin' amends for a wrong done the parents, Adam West wuz pitch-perfect in both roles--as Bruce & Batman).... But anyway, Batman is also an inventor, a mentor (he invents with Robin's help--always there's a sidekick like Jimmy in Superman--little "brothers" allow heros to IMPART WHIZDOM....both meanin's....velly much like the way yeshiva students are taught by bein' paired up with a slightly older mentor-kid)--So Batman's "Bat Cave" wuz his nerdy scientific safe space! Bruce Wayne wuz the penultimate drip in professorial tweed with corduroy elbow patches....whose active mind (an' yup, mindful ability to observe CAREFULLY....) -- he solved riddles! -- is his strongest asset.

This is gettin' long but also The Hulk (of COURSE a jooish creation again), same deal. Dr. Bruce (again the wimpy mildly gay name) Banner wuz a totally wimpy physicist, skinny, slight in stature, nearly a hermit stickin' to the lab--an' it wuz radiation! (oy) that made him into a "Hulk"--not natural muscle but atomic lab-"invented" power.... (On the teevee show Bill Bixby as Dr. Bruce looked a lot like J. Robert Oppenheimer!...mild mannered, shy....)

Soooo.... sure, mindfulness (that's also the Asian piece in a couple of these heroes) but more THE MIND.... good "thinkin'" brains....intellectual nerds...no Charles Atlas'es these heroes....

(Meanwhile a brilliant an' possibly nation-savin' bit of intellectual 5d chess mind game MARRIED with invention an' cooked up by some short guys years in the plannin'-- just 'effin' knocked out Iran's nukes/radioactive kill system--so whoo hoo! IMHO it's moments like these that Stan Lee & Bill Finger imagined.....)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
4d

Mindfulness also helps manage PTSD symptoms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture