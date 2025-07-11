I realized today that I never recovered from 2008. The year started off fantastically. In May, my wife and I welcomed our second child. In July, my digital media business was on track for its best year ever. The future looked bright. The world was my oyster. I signed a three-year lease on my studio, assuming full responsibility for an expense that I had previously shared with colleagues. I financed the purchase of a camcorder that featured state-of-the-art HDV technology.
Then, a bunch of bankers blew up the world.
My clients got scared. Hell, everyone got scared. The projects stopped; every business in America held its breath. But the exhale never came.
Months went by, and things didn't get better. They got worse and worse. From big chain stores to small mom-and-pop operations, doors everywhere were shutting permanently. The Great Recession had hit.
It hurt. Badly. The landlady wouldn't let me out of the lease, threatening to sue me if I moved out or failed to pay the rent. HDV technology turned out to be a misfire - a transitional form between SD and HD that most people don't even remember. Like so many others, I was overextended, trapped, and bleeding. I felt like an idiot and a failure.
The next three years were torture. When I finally moved out of that space and made the last payment on the now-obsolete camera, I swore I would never sign another piece of paper that obligated me in that way again.
My business never got back on track. Eventually, I called it quits and entered the workforce (at the bottom of the ladder, because when you've been your own boss, employers don't trust that you'll stay, and you don't have a skill set that aligns with conventional jobs).
The details of my story are unimportant. But the lesson I learned - the message that got encoded into my bones - was this: “Play it safe. Don't trust anyone or anything outside your immediate control. Ambition and optimism lead to disaster. You're never going to amount to anything, so just stay small and protect yourself.”
Only now, almost two decades later, am I starting to recognize how deep my scars are, and how those messages have affected me.
And yet, I know I'm lucky. Today, I have a good job at an institution I believe in. My marriage survived. I'm okay. None of that came easily.
I wonder how many of you who lived through 2008 have your own version of this story? How many of you carry your own heartache and trauma, your own inner voices that try to keep you safe by holding you back? How many of you have realized that the Great Recession wasn't just a financial crisis, it was a psychological one?
I have no solutions, no insights to offer. But I have a little bit of awareness now, and that's something.
Thanks for reading Technoskeptical! Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
I'm curious about how you land today? You never got over it... does that mean you still play it safe, stay small, and protect yourself? Have you fought to reject those tendencies?
Love reading these! Keep up the good work!
Similar here but not during this year, but because of it. Despite all the financial woes reported and seen all around us, my wife and I were doing very well. She had been earlier put on the fast track for promotions and had received several group and personal awards and promotion. I was the closest to fully employed that I had yet enjoyed as a part time English language instructor for various employers, numbering 9 at the time.
“Lehman Shock” as it is called here in Japan, had not yet affected us. Then, my wife’s company got bought out by PF and they offered a position that for us was less than ideal (read as “shit”) and one of my main employers who had until recently been begging me to take on more classes that my others obligations did not allow informed me that due to the strength of the Yem relative to other currencies, they lost all their overseas contracts and the previously offered Poseidon’s were no longer available. While I would remain employed by them for a few more years, it was right after they threw me a party on the occasion of The Kid’s birth that I was notified that I was being let go. With no more overseas contracts and their planned expansion killed, that could no longer justify the expensive of a language teacher. I do not fault them. They were upfront and honest with me and explained things far more than would be expected.
The psychological damage was, with me too, greater than all other damage, which was great. My wife earned her position. She was famous among the RA folks of big pharma in Japan. I learned this not from her, but from students and fellow kendoists who also worked in the industry and were shocked to learn who my wife was. I too, starting out as an English conversational teacher, discovered by a student and with his patronage landing first one then more positions in universities and tech/engineering companies, we were doing well. The world was our oyster as well. Then, the rug was pulled out from its by forces we had zero control over and no more input. While “insecure” may be too dramatic of a label, I never felt “secure” since. Not 100% anyway. My belief in the hard work ensure success system was shattered.
Outwardly, it may have seemed that I recovered from this. Ten years later, I secured positions within two new medical universities, two med schools and a nursing school a part of one of these and a medically connected vocational school. In just two years working at thee in addition to my other jobs, I was able to pay off all my debts and start saving again. Then, covid.
Having suffered through the effects of Lehman Shock, I saw that a similar situation was rising, just like black clouds on the horizon. I saw, just as with Lehman Shock, things governments did was going to sweep across all I had accomplished and sweep it all away again. Powerless, I watched it all unfold as I expected, worse actually.
Like the Cyclops, what good is foresight when powerless to affect the outcome. I knew what the future held yet was powerless to do anything to prevent it.
The lessons of 2008 made me more aware but have not empowered me to prevent even greater loss.
One point I must make, this problem was not caused by bankers. The US government forced banks to make these subprime loans. Bankers knew what the result would be and did what they thought was the only way to prevent the collapse that eventually came anyway; they spread the burden through out to as many as possible in much the same way of have many rafts supporting a large load; the more bearing the load, the less likely it would sink. Their efforts failed, but that was not their fault. The US government should never have forced them to make bad loans.