Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gil's avatar
Gil
2h

I'm curious about how you land today? You never got over it... does that mean you still play it safe, stay small, and protect yourself? Have you fought to reject those tendencies?

Love reading these! Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Fox
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
1h

Similar here but not during this year, but because of it. Despite all the financial woes reported and seen all around us, my wife and I were doing very well. She had been earlier put on the fast track for promotions and had received several group and personal awards and promotion. I was the closest to fully employed that I had yet enjoyed as a part time English language instructor for various employers, numbering 9 at the time.

“Lehman Shock” as it is called here in Japan, had not yet affected us. Then, my wife’s company got bought out by PF and they offered a position that for us was less than ideal (read as “shit”) and one of my main employers who had until recently been begging me to take on more classes that my others obligations did not allow informed me that due to the strength of the Yem relative to other currencies, they lost all their overseas contracts and the previously offered Poseidon’s were no longer available. While I would remain employed by them for a few more years, it was right after they threw me a party on the occasion of The Kid’s birth that I was notified that I was being let go. With no more overseas contracts and their planned expansion killed, that could no longer justify the expensive of a language teacher. I do not fault them. They were upfront and honest with me and explained things far more than would be expected.

The psychological damage was, with me too, greater than all other damage, which was great. My wife earned her position. She was famous among the RA folks of big pharma in Japan. I learned this not from her, but from students and fellow kendoists who also worked in the industry and were shocked to learn who my wife was. I too, starting out as an English conversational teacher, discovered by a student and with his patronage landing first one then more positions in universities and tech/engineering companies, we were doing well. The world was our oyster as well. Then, the rug was pulled out from its by forces we had zero control over and no more input. While “insecure” may be too dramatic of a label, I never felt “secure” since. Not 100% anyway. My belief in the hard work ensure success system was shattered.

Outwardly, it may have seemed that I recovered from this. Ten years later, I secured positions within two new medical universities, two med schools and a nursing school a part of one of these and a medically connected vocational school. In just two years working at thee in addition to my other jobs, I was able to pay off all my debts and start saving again. Then, covid.

Having suffered through the effects of Lehman Shock, I saw that a similar situation was rising, just like black clouds on the horizon. I saw, just as with Lehman Shock, things governments did was going to sweep across all I had accomplished and sweep it all away again. Powerless, I watched it all unfold as I expected, worse actually.

Like the Cyclops, what good is foresight when powerless to affect the outcome. I knew what the future held yet was powerless to do anything to prevent it.

The lessons of 2008 made me more aware but have not empowered me to prevent even greater loss.

One point I must make, this problem was not caused by bankers. The US government forced banks to make these subprime loans. Bankers knew what the result would be and did what they thought was the only way to prevent the collapse that eventually came anyway; they spread the burden through out to as many as possible in much the same way of have many rafts supporting a large load; the more bearing the load, the less likely it would sink. Their efforts failed, but that was not their fault. The US government should never have forced them to make bad loans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture