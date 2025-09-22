Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Sep 22Edited

1. Lordy this s awful! git out a puh-tition an' we'll sign it pronto--not sure if more 'n a small portion of the "disabled" are aware let along "pushin'" fer this leggy-slay-shun, ya know.... Reminds me of most gen-u-ine "Latin Americans" (I hate havin' ta add any qualify-erz) who HATE "LatinX" which is supposed ta be so "mindful" (fulla minds but not theirs!) Ditto fer regular Native Americans who are PROUD that a team might be named Braves or yep even Redskins--folks cheer fer these teams... I could go on, but it's the same.... this seems ta be a mission BORN ta silence free speech an' make citizen journalism so burdensome it's impossyBULL...

2. I'm full out against the ADA wreckin' bee-u-teeful (some landmarked!) historic buildin's ta put in fugly wheelchair ramps & other such...a huge expense. Many major museums kin install some kinda ramp or elevator at the back without wreckin' aesthetics...fine 'n good. But in the "real whirled" we cannot possibly accommodate everybuddy OR their disabilities... Reminds me of sumthin' I published a long while ago fer a camp-pain I did against HaaHaaHaavahrd fer atemptin' ta make homeschoolin' illegal (long story)--but I had certain words highlighted in different colors to code which legislation they applied ta. Longstory short, one of the mamas who was contributin' blew a gasket that I used colors ta code the various references b/c I didn't take COLOR BLINDNESS inta mind.... Seriously?! The blues couldn't be seen by some, the oranges ta others an' so on.... I also couldn't do the paper in Braille (lol). I told her that MOST readers would not have issue with colors even if some see 'em differently (an' knowin' colorblind individuals--most just ask a friend or fambly member, hey, what color is this...). Luckily her husband asked her ta simmer down. I gave her the opportunity ta create an "alternate" PDF usin' a different system for the colorblind readers an' said I'd put it up on our website with the color-coded one. She declined the offer lol... But seriously...we cannot accomodate everybuddy...

3. KATZ's... omgorsh--do you know this story?! I ordered a salami (for nobuddy in the army lol) AND a pastrami upon readin' Daniel Greenfield's expose... this is meshuganah!!!!!

https://danielgreenfield.substack.com/p/when-katzs-met-the-doj

Back ta cookin'--Shana Tova Alex!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Fox and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture