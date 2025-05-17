Technoskeptical

4d

I cannot listen to the music you provide links to at this moment, hope to tomorrow, but want to make some comments now anyway.

I love music. I doubt there are many collections as eclectic as mine and fewer more so. In high school and possibly before, I was already in love with Blue Grass, despite my firm dislike of most, though not all Country and Western music. I have been in Japan since 2000 and did not know that O Brother Where Art Thou Now’s, I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow sparked greater interest in the genre. Glad that it did. Great song. Have sought it out repeatedly recently.

I was also amused to learn of the more recent interest in sea shanties, though to be honest, most of the songs people are calling shanties are forecastle songs sang when off watch and not the working songs that were the real shanties. I fell in love with these on the same trip I fell in love with traditional Irish music. When 16 or 17 I caught a ride with a reenacting pard to an event and he had a collection of cassettes of both that he played in his truck’s cassette player. Copies of a few of these he kindly dubbed for me are among my most cherished possessions.

I am not familiar with Delta Blues other than its influence on sea shanties through southern ports. I do not know if it will appeal to me, but thank you heartily for the opportunity to find out.

4d

Wow. Thank you so much. I love the pure musicianship and simplicity of this music. My father was a VP in the music industry but I hardly recognize what passes for music these days. A sign of getting older? Probably. Uncool? Most definitely. Despite my father’s profession, I have only been to two mainstream concerts in my life because they are too overwhelming and the “music” does not feel good to me. I opted for the symphony, opera and local jazz and blues clubs when I traveled for work which are extinct now. I truly appreciate the artistry in your post today so thank you. Much appreciated.

