Olympism seeks to create a way of life based on the joy found in effort, the educational value of a good example and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles. -Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics

Conspiracy theories get a bad rap these days. But, as George Carlin observed, “you don't need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” With this in mind, it’s worth asking whether the multiple débâcles of the Paris Olympics aligned with anyone’s interests, and if so who and how.

From the wildly offensive opening ceremony, to the sewage-saturated-Seine swims, to female boxing competitors with chromosomal abnormalities, these Olympic Games have done a great job of alienating mainstream audiences worldwide.

Hanlon’s Razor advises us not to attribute to malevolence what can be explained by incompetence. But incompetence can be harnessed for malign purposes. For example, if you wanted an opening ceremony that would be a public relations disaster, wouldn’t you hire the most flamboyant, avant-garde artistic director you could find, and then let him do whatever he wanted?

Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

If that strategy sounds vaguely familiar, perhaps that’s because it’s straight out of Mel Brooks’s 1967 comedy “The Producers.” The protagonists of the film stand to make a lot of money if a Broadway show flops, so they hire the most flamboyant, avant-garde theatrical director they could find, and let him do whatever he wants.

Producer Leo Bloom with Roger DeBris, director of “Springtime for Hitler.”

In “The Producers,” the plan fails because the director’s vision for the Nazi-themed “Springtime for Hitler” musical is so outlandish that audiences assume it’s intended to be a satirical comedy.

“The Producers” debuted in a simpler time. Perhaps because people are a little more on edge these days, Dionysus Smurf and GWAR-esque Marie Antoinette didn't come across as humorous as they otherwise might have.

If this was intended to be humorous, many viewers didn’t get the joke.

In other words, this time, if there was a plan to create an expensive disaster, it worked. For whom? Well, there’s no way to be sure, but a huge event that promotes physical fitness, the pursuit of excellence, and international harmony does not align with the interests of a global power elite that profits from an unhealthy, unsuccessful, and fractious population.

The Olympic Ideals

Beneath the grandiosity and blatant graft, the Olympics are deeply idealistic. Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, spoke of “peace through sport,” and saw the games as a showcase for both national pride and shared humanity. Part of his vision was that people of all different races, creeds, and cultures could come together to test their might on a level playing field, rather than on the field of battle. And it isn’t always about winning: de Coubertin, who famously stated, “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part,” would have been pleased when the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team became worldwide fan favorites because of their optimism, tenacity, and plucky spirit.

The ‘88 Jamaican bobsled team didn’t have snow to practice in, but they had heart.

Since the Paris Olympics of 1924, athletes have assembled in an “Olympic Village” where they live, eat, train, and, ahem, relax together. Under such circumstances, it is almost inevitable that people whose countries are at war find that they have more in common with each other than with the rhetoric spouted by their own governments. Mutual respect and good sportsmanship are fundamentally incompatible with contemptuous propaganda and militant saber-rattling. When you see that your “enemy” is a human being (perhaps a highly-attractive one), with similar interests and ambitions as you, and who harbors you no ill will, it is very difficult to hate him or her.

Athletes from warring North and South Korea celebrate with a shared selfie.

Playing devil’s advocate, if you wanted to undermine that positive atmosphere, wouldn't you at least consider making the Olympic Village as uncomfortable as possible? You could, say, deprive the athletes of air conditioning in the middle of a hot summer, make them sleep on hard, cardboard beds, and serve them low-protein, unappealing food.

Such a strategy would have the added “benefit” of highlighting economic differences between the countries. The US athletes, among others, brought their own air conditioners or moved to hotels, recreating a First World vs. Third World dynamic in an environment that was intended to be the exact opposite.

The poster from the 1912 Olympics focuses on the unclothed human body, but the subtext and meaning couldn’t be more different from 2024’s carnival of grotesques.

Of course, we can’t prove that the 2024 Olympic Village policies were intended to be destructive. But if, for the sake of argument, they were, how would they have been different?

Elite Athletes vs. the Elites

There is a term for what happened to the Paris Olympics: “subversion.” When you subvert something, you intentionally ruin it, but in such a way that your actions are hidden.

The International Olympic Committee has been hopelessly corrupt for decades. If we still had investigative journalists, perhaps some intrepid reporter could uncover the money trail that led to the executive decisions that subverted the Paris Olympics.

In the absence of that, we can only look to see who benefits.

The message of the Olympics is one of global unity, but at an individual level, not a bureaucratic one. It promotes the Enlightenment ideals of a humanity unified by the shared values of freedom, reason, and the worth of each individual. This is the antithesis of the communitarian, autocratic, neo-Marxist movement that has hijacked the idea of global unity. The Olympics imagines us all equal as brothers and sisters. The global elite imagines us all equal as serfs.

Elite athletes elevate themselves through sweat and determination. Members of the global power elite elevate themselves through exploiting systems and manipulating power. These two groups are natural enemies.

For this reason, the main suspects behind the potential subversion of the Paris Olympics are the same entities and individuals who seem to be behind the wholesale destruction of health, freedom, and prosperity worldwide.

The Usual Suspects

United Nations

A successful Olympics would highlight how terrible a job the United Nations has done of promoting world peace (in fact, one might argue that world peace would threaten the UN’s existence, but that’s a discussion for another day). The Parisian disaster reinforces the pernicious global-government myth that human beings can’t get along on their own, and need an iron fist in a velvet glove to keep them in line.

World Economic Forum

Klaus Schwab and the elite larvae spawned by his WEF have long advocated for technocratic control over the masses. In addition to concentrating all property in the hands of the chosen few, the WEF’s strategy calls for everything up to and including “brain transparency” - surveillance of our thoughts in order to weed out dissent. Strong, capable individuals are unlikely to endorse or accept this kind of tyranny, which means that the “good example” described by de Coubertin is the opposite of what the WEF wants.

Open Society Foundations

Scratch the surface of any antisocial movement of the last 30 years, and you’ll find the far-left Open Society Foundations. Bankrolled by billionaire narcissist George Soros, the OSF funneled money into the defund-police movement, installed radical district attorneys, and is rumored to have funded violence by BLM and Antifa. The modus operandi of the Open Society Foundations is to spout platitudes about peace and justice, while doing everything possible to undermine every positive aspect of civilization. It would be perfectly on-brand for Soros to help subvert the Olympics.

Morbidity Profiteers

Big Food and Big Pharma make a strong showing on the list of 100 biggest companies in the world. These two behemoths work hand in hand, as addictive, low-quality food drives lifestyle diseases like cancer and heart disease that are cash cows for the medical industry. For the leaders and shareholders of these two industries, the idea that Olympians might inspire couch potatoes to take responsibility for their own fitness would be highly unwelcome. With billions of dollars on the line, a little subversion could easily be considered a reasonable marketing strategy.

DEI Industry

The Olympics are, in many ways, a politically incorrect relic of a bygone era. The games are a fiercely competitive meritocracy. They do not pander to victimhood; rather, they reward excellence, athleticism, and innate talent. The idea of giving some people a boost so they can enjoy the same outcome as others would be absurd at the Olympics. This makes the entire event a mockery of the “Diversity Equity Inclusion” ethos and all who promote it. With DEI a multi-billion dollar industry, it’s easy to imagine that social justice warriors would like to see the Olympics do a faceplant.

Who Won?

It doesn’t take much to subvert a spectacle. A few small decisions here and there: cardboard beds for the athletes, no air conditioning “because climate change,” a wacky artiste in charge of the opening ceremony, and some other odds and ends, and voila, a century-old tradition becomes a parody of its former self.

But was this attempt at subversion (if there was one) successful?

At their best, the Olympics are a reminder that no matter our origins, we can always strive to do more, to be better, and to live in peace. Despite its numerous faux pas, the Paris Olympics have attracted tremendous viewership. This is a bad sign for those whose interests are aligned against it, and a good indication that we, the common folk, hunger for a return to the old-fashioned values of pluralism, dedication, and honest victory that Les Jeux Olympiques truly represent.