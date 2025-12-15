Technoskeptical Podcast 102 - Spy Novelist Ami Toben

Ami Toben is a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces, who has spent the last two decades working in the high-end private security - primarily in Silicon Valley.
Ami is the author of the nonfiction book “Surveillance Zone,” and the new novel “Ghost Echo.”
Learn more about Ami at his website, amitoben.com
In this episode, we discuss:
Ami’s military and professional experience
The tactical realism and practical information in his books
Martial arts
Real life vs. movies
Hybrid warfare
Ghost Echo volume 2
