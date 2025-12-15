Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical Podcast 102 - Spy Novelist Ami Toben

An Interview with the IDF veteran, private security expert, and author of "Ghost Echo"
Dec 15, 2025

Ami Toben is a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces, who has spent the last two decades working in the high-end private security - primarily in Silicon Valley.

Ami is the author of the nonfiction book “Surveillance Zone,” and the new novel “Ghost Echo.”

Learn more about Ami at his website, amitoben.com

In this episode, we discuss:

  • Ami’s military and professional experience

  • The tactical realism and practical information in his books

  • Martial arts

  • Real life vs. movies

  • Hybrid warfare

  • Ghost Echo volume 2

