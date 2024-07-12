25 Years Ago, I Predicted Our Techno-Dystopia

At the end of the last century, I was a film student at the Savannah College of Art and Design. We were given broad latitude about the subject matter of the projects we created, as long as they met various technical requirements (a certain amount of dialogue, a certain number of locations, etc.). My ideas were always a little more ambitious than my technical skill, and this project was no different.

Starting in 1993, The X-Files TV show had normalized the idea of discussing government secrets and hidden agendas, and Mel Gibson’s Conspiracy Theory had been released in 1997, to moderate success. So, I decided to do something similar, using the policies of my college as the entrypoint into a broader discussion of societal trends toward technocratic tyranny and one-world government.

The quality of the footage is pretty bad, because I digitized it from a VHS tape a long time ago, so I apologize for that. The audio is decent though, so I think you’ll get the idea.

I don’t appear in this video myself (I was behind the camera), and I’ve lost touch with the two friends who humored me by acting in it, but I’m presenting it here as a counterpoint to the argument “nobody saw this coming.” Plenty of us saw what was coming … We just didn’t take it seriously because we didn’t think it would ever work.

There’s a lesson in there somewhere.