Technoskeptical

Technoskeptical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darren Allen's avatar
Darren Allen
Jun 7

https://expressiveegg.substack.com/p/the-technological-system

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Jun 7

Brilliant! An' so right about folks "assumin' the position" (of prayer...) Addin' too it's like Narcissus gazin' inta the pool of his own self-absorbed reflection--tip too far an' comes the Fall / death itself!

Ya might be amused we kinda were thinkin' on the same lines! I wrote about the psy-op EEK-LIPS! with all heads tiled UP in AWE & WONDER to witness hype-in-the-skies (possibly a projection--whuther ya buy it or not)::

from this loooong stack'a mine:

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/the-total-soul-lure-eclipse?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

As I said, it’s the SOUL LURE “eee-clips”

A SOUL LURE — means drawin’ folks like flies ta a sugar bowl—a trap? You tell me. Heads uplifted in AWE & WONDER (i.e. vulnerable, prone… pupils wide-dilated) to “receive the event.” That’s how hypnosis happens too. Of course when nature is left untainted no harm is done (quite the contrary). But when they are MANipulatin’ this “lure”—ta great extent—it is like preparin’ the audience for THE SHOW—or perhaps for “the next one” if ya git my drift?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

So if our normal vision of "reality" is lookin' forward, ahead--an' we look to the side for "caution" or "worry"--then lookin' UP (to the heavens) or DOWN (prostratin' ourselfs "worship-fully") are the poses of not only worship--but indoctrination if we human beans are guided inta worshippin' "false gods"

I love Fritz Lang DEARLY! (so much I have sit thru ALL the silent Mabuses--subtitle in French no less!-- which some would say is a form of "abuse-y" but I'm a patient soul!) Me an' my goils recently wartched a Lang fave of mine, FURY (it bein' waaaay too timely today--worth a review if ya got the time too!) but now Metropolis is also due a re-view pronto now that I'm seein' this. I'm SURE I'll notice more--Fritz wuz precient!

It's funny as I SO clearly have sharp mem'ries of Robot Maria (in her likeness--kinda like a cyber digital twin--omg!) but forgot (somehow) the hell mouth, the Moloch reference which I'm not so sure I fully got as a younger version of myself--the evil of "the machine" yup, nath I got, but not Moloch, a literal sacrificial deity then unfamiliar... (I did know about the Brazen Bull tho'...)

Anywhoo--time for a review! (Now some directors like Fritz I do kinda "worship" but not as the mindless screen-addicted worship their cell phones, no sirree--I worship his craft, economy, visual brilliance--an' yes, cautionary insights--while we still use only flip phones here in old skool land!) My books are packed but ya likely know Lotte Eisner's The Haunted Screen--that's my kinda cinema (sin-e-ma but all cautionary tales...all worth reviewin'!) That said, there's been pulenty as ya know about movies as a religious kinda experience (dark hallowed houses...lookin' to the light... wull, ya git the metaphors but it all ties in which what'cha write!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Fox and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture