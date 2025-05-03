Technoskeptical

Jeff Cunningham
4d

I agree with your assessment, so far as it goes. But I don't think it goes far enough, although - in fairness - not a lot is known about what these drugs do to people taking them for years or even decades. I thought about sending your article to people I know who are struggling to lose weight but did not, because I realized that it would likely have the opposite effect on them that I would hope. They will look at your several before and after pictures and imagine such for themselves. Then they'll read your punchline, that the drugs don't treat the various "causes" they've been told are afflicting them. All they will see is that they seem to work. And doing something that actually works is far more important to them in this peer-driven celebrity-focused social-competitive universe than anything else.

Probably the biggest downside to using drugs like GLP-1 agonists (that we know of) is the psychological diminishment these people must feel, knowing that they didn't have the will, the perseverance, whatever, to do it on their own. They are fakes.

Your most important point is the dependence angle. The Machiavelli analogy is a good one. Statins work the same way. It's all about getting people paying "rent". Monthly maintenance fees is the business model today.

Sez777
3d

"There is a silver lining though. It’s obvious how Ozempic works. So, in theory, some people will recognize that they don’t actually need it; that they can fast on their own, reduce their caloric intake, and decrease their waistlines on their own".

Maybe.

But probably not.

I think the big attraction to Ozempic is you can have your cake and eat it too.

You can go on consuming all the junk you're addicted to and still lose weight.

I suspect Ozempic is going to be one of the big disaster drugs.

Especially with regard to potential cancers, and profound loss of muscle mass.

When you can no longer tolerate the nausea, the vomiting and the stomach cramps, or you can no longer afford it and the weight quickly piles back on (& then some) a frame with half its former carrying capacity is going to make life very difficult.

Meanwhile Big Pharma makes hay while the sun still shines, and before the disastrous effects become evident and undeniable.

