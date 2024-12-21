What Do Schools Really Teach?
A dispute about literacy education exposes the nature of schooling
“The failures of school are taken by most people as proof that education is a very costly, very complex, always arcane, and frequently almost impossible task.”
– Ivan Illich, Deschooling Society.
Attention has been growing for the Massachusets parents who filed a lawsuit alleging that influential educator Lucy Calkins and her colleagues deceptively marketed a faulty “whole word” reading curriculum. They note that states such as Florida and Mississippi, after switching to a more evidence-based “phonics” approach, achieved remarkable gains in childhood literacy, but that this research was dismissed by Calkins, to the detriment of thousands of students.
This case is about a lot more than literacy education. It exposes at least three major, unacknowledged issues in our society:
The danger of blind faith in experts.
How schools shape our attitude toward authority.
The way chronic failure benefits entrenched institutions.
Credentialism
There’s a name for the phenomenon of blind faith in experts: credentialism. It consists of two, interrelated assumptions:
A person who has completed formal training in a field will be competent.
An untrained person is unqualified to question or criticize a trained one.
Academia, which is essentially in the credentialing business, is particularly prone to this. As a result, Lucy Calkins’ fall from grace has provoked some soul-searching among teachers and administrators, who are now wondering why they put Calkins on a pedestal, unquestioningly accepting what she told them.
But this problem is not limited to education. Virtually every aspect of our culture is dominated by a credentialed class we are expected to trust completely.
From certified teachers to licensed plumbers, we implicitly believe that schooling is a prerequisite for understanding, and that it is inappropriate for an uneducated person to question or criticize a more educated one. And where do we acquire this belief? As students in the educational system.
This school-based conditioning is why the literacy controversy sheds light on a broader issue: our voluntary subservience to authorities whose interests are not aligned with ours.
Authority Bias
For most of us, teachers are the first representatives of institutional authority that we encounter. Were your teachers caring and nurturing? Or were they harsh and cold? This formative experience probably had a strong, life-long influence on your attitude towards authority.
Research indicates that children who feel they are treated fairly by their teachers are more likely to follow the rules and trust other authority figures as they grow up. While this “institutional socialization” is part of what helps society function smoothly, it also contributes to a psychological blind spot called authority bias – the tendency to believe, follow, and comply with people we perceive as being in charge, especially when we’re under stress.
In other words, as we move through life, whenever we are scared or uncertain, we instinctively turn to the people who are in charge. On some level, we are hoping that doctors and politicians will help and comfort us the same way our teachers did when we stubbed our toes or dropped our food on the floor.
In a perfect world, this might be okay. But under current circumstances, this behavior has led to our domination by a credentialed class that maintains its status through systemic failure and fear.
The way it works is simple. If you’re in charge of solving a problem, and you solve it, you’re out of a job. But if the problem gets worse, you become more important, and can claim that you need more resources. This is called a perverse incentive, because achieving your stated goal would harm you, while failing will benefit you.
Perverse Incentives
Consider this: When schools don’t teach effectively, what answer is usually proposed? More funding for schools. When anti-poverty programs don’t reduce poverty, what do we get? Bigger programs. When the healthcare system doesn’t cure sick people, what solution is proposed? More healthcare.
In short, if what you provide is considered essential, your own failure creates more demand for what you offer.
Conveniently, if anyone does accuse you of failure, you can use what’s called a “counterfactual fallacy” – the argument that the problem would be much worse if you hadn’t done what you did. Do any of these statements sound familiar?
“Yes, literacy rates are low, but imagine how much worse they’d be without our program!”
“The healthcare system isn’t perfect, but without it, millions more would have died!”
“Our policies may not have solved poverty, but they stopped it from getting even worse!”
It’s difficult to disprove this type of assertion, and if you’re the credentialed expert, then your opinion carries more weight than the uncredentialed people objecting to your actions – especially if you can leverage fear, as in the examples above.
Watch the Watchmen
There is a reason that President Eisenhower, after defeating elitist “egghead” Adlai Stevenson II in both 1952 and 1956, warned the nation to beware of what he referred to as “the military-industrial complex” and “the scientific-technological elite.” He saw for himself that, without oversight, powerful institutions will pursue their own interests, rather than those of the people they serve.
That is why, as with health and safety, education is too important to be left to the experts. The Massachusets lawsuit isn’t just delivering an “emperor has no clothes” moment for whole-word reading movement, it’s exposing the danger of allowing a credentialed elite to control everything.
The counter to this criticism is usually the straw man argument that, without deference to experts, we would have amateur doctors performing brain-surgery, snake-oil salesmen peddling fake medicine, and trigger-happy vigilantes patrolling the streets.
Of course, this is just another counterfactual fallacy. The alternative to blind faith in the elite is not blind faith in everyone else. Suggesting that professionals should be held accountable does not imply that dilettantes should not.
The most rational approach is open-minded skepticism. It’s reasonable to expect that credentialed teachers, doctors, and police officers will do a good job. But it’s unwise to assume that they will. Incompetence, conflicts of interest, and malice are all potential reasons why trust might not be advisable.
Likewise, it’s unwise to assume that the opinion of an uncredentialed person is worthless. Much wisdom can be gained through life experience, and the knowledge of a non-expert may be invaluable.
In trivial matters, we acknowledge the value of our own judgment and the judgment of our peers. That’s why virtually every app and shopping site features user reviews. So, why, when the stakes are much higher – as in medical care, expensive repairs, or the education of our children – do we suddenly blind ourselves to any perspective other than the official one?
At least part of the answer can be found in our own tendencies towards credentialism and authority bias. If the Massachusets parents’ lawsuit is successful in exposing the way credentialed experts continually failed and profited from that failure, we might stand a chance of recognizing how our blind faith in experts and authorities has led to society being dominated by a ruling class that uses chronic fear to maintain its dominance, and systemic failure to gain wealth and power.
ye hit the hammer squar' on the anvil citin' nearly all the major contributin' factors to the dumpster fire that IS our AmeriCON skool system today -- a fire that deserves ta be put out've it's misery...repeat, MISERY! (tho' admittedly massive harms were done by the homogenizin' an indoctrinatin' harms of MANiupulators Horace Mann & John Dewey--let's just say I prefer John Taylor Gatto)
We longtime homeschoolers--not ta be confused with the current deer-in-the-headlights skool-brained variation that fell bottom first inta homeschoolin' during the plandemic an' seem ta wanna imitate the WORST of skools "at home" with cardboard cut-out canned material--sub-part workbooks an' home quizzes an' all manner of junk food fer the brain--but "we REAL homeschoolers" that cheekily offer a boisterous Bronx Cheer to the established "eduMUCKcational authoritease," have stood in raw an' crunchy opposition to the regrettable entity known as gubbamint "school." In our world WE are the experts an' what we don't know--we feel confident in figgerin' out. (OR we ask an'nuther parent!)
We all roll differently but generally speakin' we instruct based on the belief that we are all teachers in the "school of life"--an' we learn with our kiddos--checkin' out moo-see-ums, sites historic, goin' on field trips, readin' in the crook of trees--an' so on. This makes us "experts enuf" to instruct our dearest "possessions" (take that lightly...) i.e. our kids. (Many of the finest minds of Western Civ. were home-educated includin' Ben Franklin, Teddy Roosevelt, & Albert Einstein...many more!)
Many've us would not entrust the punitive, oft foul-mouthed under-educated, dog-tihred, "good job" (an' of late good jab) indivictuals that dare call themselfs "teachers." Yes yes, every so often even the publick skool system produces a real educator--or used to BUT they crush the good ones down anyway! It'd make folks laff if they knew how many public skool teachers & college professors homeschool their own kids (at least in NYC they do!) In fact, given there IS real expertise in some areas.... many of us lent it where needed in leadin' group classes (still do in fact!).
IMHO the publick skool system is beyond repair b/c of the teachers... NOW if we pulled some articulate senior citizens outta reTIREmint we might git somewhar! None'a this "social IQ" garbage... read sum' Mark Twain!
Addin' too--the current public skool system (at least in many urban areas) has modeled itself after the prison system with a little Pavlov what besides. Ringin' loud bells (ouch!), demerits or whatever fer bein' even a minute late, needin' a pass or permission to take a drink'a warter OR take a leak ta git ridd've it, bein' LOCKED IN like lab mice an' bein' scanned with metal detectors & treated like perps... line up, line up AGAIN, respond "here" to yer name... it's incarceration as well as indoctrination! regiment-tay-shun! OH plus the charter skools in NYC do like these weird ritual hand-clap things... the teacher does this weird rhythm an' the kids must respond with the same rhythm an' on it goes to MAKE 'EM SHUT UP!... more West World than West Point but it's downright FREAKY ta see!
Wull, I could go on but ya've done a crackerjack job here Alex. I know ya also had her kiddos steer clear of gubbamint skools--wise choice! An' I haven't even BEGUN ta comm'mint on the woke materials / CRT, equity over merit... an' how promptness is racist. OY! Ta put it mildly, we're in deep doodoo (like I said, eduMUCKcation) an' this Lucy Calkins seems only ta be the cherry on top of the meltin' banana split --emphasis on them yes we have no "bananas!"
I agree with most all of these points but would like to stress the importance of understanding that teachers don’t get to decide how our tax dollars are spent in their districts. As funding has increased, so has the burden of teachers to be security officers, mental health counselors, concerned parents in place of actual parents, communication coordinators (phone, email, social apps, in-person), all while still spending personal money on room supplies. Money tends to be spent outside the classroom. For example, a media specialist employee for the our district earns $100,000 for “ISD Branding” and I personally know he had zero experience in marketing. We also have a very impressive collegiate level HS football field that will be getting even more construction even though it can’t fill the visitor side. ISD administrators are incentivized to grow student body numbers to capture funding, not by paying teachers what they are worth to retain talent.