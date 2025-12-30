Technoskeptical

Ike (presciently): “Get it all on record now,” he said, “get the films, get the witnesses, because somewhere down the track of history some bastard will get up and say this never happened.”

The guy ta whom Ike gave that order:

https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/the-vault/eighty-years-ago-he-photographed-liberation-of-nazi-camps-with-eisenhower

Good "pernt" that his legacy was a dire warnin' an' not a gloat.

CLEARLY the man KNEW the dangers of the OSS an' that the MillyTarryIn-Dust'rial Complex was ALREADY in power.... He also (clearly) knew that literal Nazis were amongst us (PaperClips ordered in every office)--an' that fakery an' f*kery in the media (long 'fore AI-yi-yi) would be used against us ALL (joos first...)

Too bad his warnin's been ignored.... Is it too late? I worry... 'tween the denierz & the haters & the schpyes (on like all we do.... our everyday diggy-tale foot prints), I have ta fight ta stay optimistic... this battle (I daresay) is tough as the stealth(y) enemy wears an invisible cloak...

This reminds me of the tightly edited intro in Oliver Stone's JFK where he uses that Eisenhower quote. Keep up the good work and videos are great!

