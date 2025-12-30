In 1961, after serving two terms as one of the most beloved and respected leaders in history, President Eisenhower gave a shocking farewell speech. Instead of dwelling on his accomplishments and offering a glowing image of the future, Eisenhower warned that the United States was in grave danger - not from a foreign enemy on the battlefield, but from political corruption, unelected elites, and ideological subversion within the nation itself.

